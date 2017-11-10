Pathologist Summoned Over J.B Danquah Autopsy Report

Related Stories An Accra District Court has summoned the pathologist conducting an autopsy on Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North, J.B Danquah-Adu, over delays in submitting his report.



The court issued the order after it was forced to adjourn the case involving two persons suspected to have murdered the late MP.



The prosecution during the hearing of case today [Friday], told the court it was facing difficulties accessing the pathology report of the victim, hence the delay in prosecuting the matter.



The pathologist, Dr. Adusei, faced a similar fate a couple of weeks ago in the suit having to do with the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama, due to the delay of a pathology report.



J.B Danquah Adu was murdered in his apartment in 2016 at Shiashie.



Two suspects, Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso, were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident.



Facts



The facts of the case, as presented by DSP Amegah, were that the deceased MP lived with his family in a one-storey house at Shiashie, near East Legon, a suburb of Accra, whilst Asiedu and Bosso lived at Agbogbloshie, also in Accra.



About 11:40 p.m. on February 8, 2016, the MP arrived home in his private car driven by his driver.



The driver had handed over the ignition keys of the car to Danquah-Adu and left for home, after which the MP retired to bed in a room located on the first floor of his house.



At about 1 a.m. on the same night, Asiedu and Bosso, armed with a catapult, a cutter and a sharp knife, went to the legislator’s house.



Bosso is said to have assisted Asiedu to enter the house by scaling the fence wall on the blind side of a security man who was fast asleep.



On entering the house, Asiedu picked a ladder and climbed onto a porch on the top floor and entered the MP’s bedroom through a window, whilst Mr. Danquah-Adu was sleeping.



Whilst Asiedu was searching the room, the MP woke up and held him. There ensued a struggle, during which Asiedu stabbed the MP in the right chest above the breast.



The MP consequently held the knife, and Asiedu pulled it through the MP’s hand, making a deep cut in his palm.



The legislator, who bled profusely, fell by his bed, after which Asiedu stabbed him several times on his right chest and neck.



On realizing that the MP was dying, Asiedu left the room and took with him three iPhone smart phones.



Meanwhile, the struggle between the MP and Asiedu had drawn the attention of the security man in the house, who alerted other security men in the neighbourhood.



Having been alerted to the impending danger, Bosso took to his heels, leaving Asiedu behind.



However, Asiedu managed to descend from the top of the house and jumped over the electric fencing on the walls of the house into an adjoining house and escaped.