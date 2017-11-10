Security Man Who Stole Gh¢1.5m From GCB Bank In Takoradi Jailed 15years

Related Stories The Sekondi High Court has sentenced a private security man, Osei Owusu Baffour, who stole more than Gh¢1.5million from the Takoradi Market Circle branch of the GCB Bank to 15-years in jail with hard labour.



The court presided over by His Lordship Peter Kwabena Ababio however acquitted and discharged two others, Geoffrey Kofi Dawohoso, the then ATM Custodian and Charles Kobina Essien since according to the court, it was the manager of the bank’s branch now (deceased) who facilitated the crime.



The two had been charged with abetment and stealing.



Upon evidence and his confession, the court found Baffour guilty and sentenced him accordingly.



The convict told the court that he used the money which was stolen from the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) to acquire 10 luxury vehicles for himself, and two taxis for the his colleague security man as a gift.



He also opened several bank accounts in the name of his child and in his own name.



The court heard that it was the system administrator at the Takoradi Market Circle branch of the bank who detected the irregularities and lodged a complaint at the police station in 2012.



Baffour was a private security man attached to the bank’s branch by a private security firm which provided services to the GCB Bank.



In March 2012, the bank detected imbalances from its ATM without any reported or sign of break-in.



