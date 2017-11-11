Self-Styled Law Lecturer Refused Bail

Related Stories Thirty-four (34)-year self-styled law lecturer, Michael Asante, arrested for allegedly duping 20 individuals of various sums of money, totalling GH?79,550.00, was on Friday put before a Kumasi Circuit Court. He pleaded not guilty and was ordered to be held in jail to make his next appearance on November 17.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko told the court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the accused collected these monies under the pretext of securing the victims’ jobs and admission into nursing training schools.



Asante held himself as a law lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and took cash ranging between GH?1,000.00 and GH?15,000.00 from the unsuspecting victims between year 2013 and 2017.



He then went into hiding and the victims did not hear from him again until his arrest for a similar offence, when they rushed to the police station to make a formal report.



Their names were given as Kwabena Appiah, Elizabeth Kyeremaa, Felicia Narh, Priscilla Addai Bema, Monica Yeboah, Akua Konadu, Augustine Yeboah, Hayford Baffour Gyau and Leticia Donkor.



The rest are Sophia Osei Kuffour, Adwoa Agyeiwaah Owusu-Ansah, Akorsah Ebenezer, Mercy Offin, Doreen Ohene Appiah, Obed Sarkodie, Sarah Dufie, Hagar Appiah, Ama Agyeiwaa, Charlotte Nketia and Elizabeth Amponsah. An application for bail made to the court by his counsel, Kwabena Obiri Yeboah, was declined.