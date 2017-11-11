Gaming Commission Destroys Confiscated Slot Machines

Related Stories The Gaming Commission of Ghana in collaboration with the Waste Landfills Company has destroyed over 350 confiscated slot machines (jackpot) at the Adepa Landfill site at Nsawam in the Eastern Region.



The slot machines were seized by the monitoring team of the Commission as part of its routine operations across the country to arrest the flouting the rules and regulations of the Commission by some operators.



The owners of the slot machines operated without permit, exposed the machines in public and allowed under-aged children to engage in gaming activities, which contravenes Section 48 of the Gaming Act 721, 2006 of the Commission.



The Gaming Act stipulates that owners of the seized machines forfeit the machines which would be destroyed by the approval of the Board if they fail to regularise their licence and permit after 30 days.



The Act also states that Centres must have identifiable office and a service mark logo registered with the registrar of companies among others to operate.



Mr Peter Mireku, the Commissioner of the Commission, said the Commission was established to regulate, control, monitor and supervise the operations of games of chance in the country.



He said the exercise was part of measures instituted by the Commission to raise the standard of gaming activities by clamping down illegal gaming operators and underage school children engaged in gambling activities.



Mr Mireku said the Commission as part of its strategic plan would, next year migrate from its analog operations to a digitised system to ensure effective monitoring of tax payment.



He said their outfit would continue with the engagement with local authorities and the National Council for Civic Education to intensify education on illegal gaming activities and underage gaming.



Mr Mireku said the exercise is a shared responsibility and urged the public to assist the Commission by giving timely information about the activities of these illegal operators for action.