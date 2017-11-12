Critics Of My ‘Pantie, Bra’ Spiritual Direction Are Fools, Primitive – Obinim Fires Back

Related Stories Founder and Leader of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has launched a scathing attack on people who criticized his directive to church members to bring their old panties, brassieres and boxer shots to the altar.



Obinim during one of his sermons admonished his congregation to bring their used underwear to the Tema branch, saying God has told him they be burnt to end the sorrows of His children.



Even before the ‘obedient’ church members adhered and presented their underwear which were set ablaze by Obinim, a section of the public averred it was ungodly.



One Evangelist Antwi in an interview on Adom News stated unequivocally that Obinim is an occult. He alleged that the supposed direction from God was as part of Obinim’s sacrifice as the year draws to an end.



In the midst of the controversy, Obinim has in a video defended the act and hurled insults at critics. According to him, anyone who questions the directive is not only a fool but a primitive.



“Fools! If the basis of your criticism is that it is not stipulated in the Bible, why are you using a mobile phone? Is mobile phone in the Bible?” he fumed.



“Fools, you won’t humble yourself so Jesus Christ blesses you. Before you question if what I do is in the Bible, ask yourself if the things you are using today are in the Bible”



“If we want to always do things that are only written in the Bible, then Jesus walked all the time, so stop using your car and walk always as well. Fool!” he fumed again.



Obinim noted that the criticisms have irked him to the extent that he will repeat the action.