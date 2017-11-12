Suspected Cable Thief Electrocuted In Takoradi

Related Stories A Thirty year old man has been electrocuted at the premises of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) for allegedly attempting to steal underground high tension cables.



The deceased was alleged to have gone into a trench dug by the ECG, with a cutlass and cutter in an attempt to cut the cables and in the process got electrocuted.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Olivia Adiku, the Western Regional Public Relations Officer of the command who made this known to the Ghana News Agency said Kwame Cherubin Ametepey, Chief security officer of the Takoradi Technical University reported that he had seen a dead body near Nzema Mensah Hall.



She said the police proceeded to the scene, where they saw a male adult aged about 30 years electrocuted.



ASP Adiku said investigations revealed that the personnel of ECG had dug a trench to trace a fault on their underground high tension 33 cable and that the deceased had gone into the trench with a cutlass and cutter in an attempt to cut the cable but got electrocuted in the process.



She said the body has since been removed and deposited at the Effia Nkwanta hospital mortuary for identification and autopsy.