Politics: People Who Have Not Saved $1,000 Before Now Signing Contracts Worth $10m - Duncan Williams

Founder of Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, says winning the fight against corruption is conditioned on a total change in Ghanaian attitudes.



In a sermon to his congregation Sunday, the baritoned charismatic leader said people who scream about fighting corruption in society should be careful what they wish for.



"We need to be very careful as a society. Sometimes when we talk about corruption, corruption, corruption - if we want to correct corruption, we have to jail everybody", he said.



The charismatic leader said corruption festers in Ghana because "we have wrong belief systems"



"It is the way society is made up", he argued.



His comments formed part of a sermon on the topic 'Don't fight the process". He explained that people need to prepare to go through the mill so they can handle success when it happens.



"Life is a process, if you miss the process, if you miss preparation, you will become a danger to society".



Using Ghana's politics to illustrate his point, the Archbishop observed that meritocracy has been thrown to the dogs.



He said to occupy political office, a person needs to "be loud, learn the skill of arguing on radio and you have to learn how to insult people effectively".



If a person masters these skills, his party rewards him with an appointment "whether you have been through process or not, whether after school you have established a business, build a house ,earn salary, pay taxes, done something with your life or not".



Archbishop Duncan-Williams said people who have not saved a $1,000 before are signing contracts worth $10m and so get intoxicated by power and pecks. "You have security. You have a garden boy. You have two armed men, one in the morning, one in the evening. You have a diplomatic passport, you are travelling nations"



The Archbishop who presides over a church membership of over 100,000 said the exposure to an unsustainable lifestyle, forces the politician to "do everything to maintain that lifestyle"



He said the politician who tries to revert to a modest lifestyle runs the risk of being poisoned by his wife who has become used to a good life. The Archbishop said this is also true for ministers of the gospel who want to drive a fancy car after a few years in ministry.



"There are people who want to drive what I am driving. Do you know how many years it took me to drive a Land Cruiser?"



"It took me 40 years! And you are anointed so you also want to drive a Land Cruiser which it took me 40 years to drive", he said.



The charismatic leader also said parents are competing with others to send their children to schools abroad just to make a statement. This attachment to affluence has also affected the order in families, he said.



The Action Chapel founder said younger members in the family who are richer disrespect the elders and encourage others to disrespect them just because they have money.