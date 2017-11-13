Tamale Technical University Students Killed Pastor

Related Stories Two Tamale Technical University Students Dojie Kwame, 28, and Akwasi Bio, 18 have been arrested by the Tamale police command for killing Pastor Ocran Ebenezer of the End Time Believers Fellowship at his private home in Kumbihiyi near Malshegu in the metropolis.



The head pastor was robbed and murdered with a pestle on Thursday at 10pm by unknown assailants, and his Blue Toyota Highlander vehicle with a registration number, GN 1764-14 and unspecified amount of money were also taken away by the killers by police report.



The body of the 64-year old preacher was taken to the Tamale Teaching Hospital morgue.



Ben Asamoah, a pastor of another church reported the case to the police the next day of the murder.



The stolen Toyota vehicle was seen in a fitting shop at Lamashegu Industrial area waiting re-sprayed to be sold. The mechanic became suspicious about the owner and called the police on Saturday about 3pm.



Undercover investigators of the northern regional police were dispatched to the scene and the informant was made to call the suspects.



The two students were then arrested when they arrived after the informant told them someone wanted to buy the vehicle.



Dojie Kwame was identified as a co-tenant of the murdered pastor and the one who brought the vehicle and asked that it should be put up for sale.



He confessed the crime but his cousin and suspected accomplice, Akwasi Abio vehemently denied any involvement to killing the Takoradi native.



The two are currently in custody for further probe.



Police sources also confirmed but said there would be a news briefing on the matter today, Monday, 13/11/17 at the regional headquarters, to be addressed by the regional commander, DCOP Patric Adu-Sei Sarpong.

