Serial Gold Fraudsters Busted

Related Stories Three notorious gold fraudsters have been busted in Dunkwa for stealing gold and selling concessions to illegal miners.



Police investigations into the alleged stealing and defrauding activities of the trio (in handcuffs) in the Dunkwa-On-Offing and the Wassa Akropong areas is almost complete and they will soon be arraigned before the Court.



Two of the three suspects, Osborn Ohene Ologo 49 years (the ringleader and a deportee from the USA) and Abraham Kumi 41 years, are alleged to have stolen their employer’s gold to the tune of over seven hundred thousand Ghana Cedis (GH₵700,000) within a period of 9 months.



Apart from this, they also gave out portions of their employer’s concessions to illegal miners for which they took large sums of monies running into several hundreds of thousands of Ghana Cedis without authorization from their bosses and built themselves houses, buying cars for themselves and their girlfriends in the town.



As if that was not enough, Osborn Ohene Ologo (the ringleader and a deportee from the USA) together with his accomplice, Abraham Kumi, all natives of Somanya in the Eastern Region conspired with the third suspect, one Odonkor, an excavator operator and went to the military barracks 2nd Battalion of Infantry (2BN) in Takoradi and impersonated in an attempt to steal two (2) excavators their employer has kept in the custody of the Ghana Armed Forces. It was at this juncture that an informant alerted their bosses in Accra and they were arrested and detained. Stay tuned for me.