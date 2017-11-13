Police Hospital To Hold Mass Burial For 120 Unclaimed Bodies

Related Stories Police Hospital has announced a mass burial for some 120 unknown and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the hospital mortuary.



The statement from the facility called on the general public to contact the pathology department of the police hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now.



“The Police Hospital Administration will embark on a mass burial for about One Hundred and Twenty (120) unknown and unclaimed bodies as part of routine measures to decongest the Police Hospital Mortuary.



“The General Public is hereby being informed to contact the Pathology Department of the Police Hospital for identification of persons who might have not been seen for some time now as part of the search to avert being added to those earmarked for mass burial.”



The public have 21 days of this announcement, the statement concluded.