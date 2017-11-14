Creation Of New Regions: Be Careful Not To Breach The Law – Group To Government

Related Stories



In a statement, the group made reference to an incident in their jurisdiction where a group of people with support from some chiefs are opting to join a particular tribe based on their common lineage and in the process are pushing strongly to claim a land.



“Per our intelligence gathering we have been reliably cognized that based on the language differences, a group of people ably supported by some chiefs at the northern belt of the Volta Region are associating themselves with an explicit tribe because they trace their lineage towards that direction, thereby pushing strongly for the motion to claim the land,”



The group noted that the development which they define as unconstitutional was likely to influence government’s decisions on the creation of a new region in the Volta Region and cited a section of the constitution which they would be breached if they decide to go with what some tribes were deciding.



“As government may be swayed away by the euphoria, we would like to draw your attention to a possible breach of Article 35 clause 5 of the 1992 constitution under the Directive Principle of State Policy which states: “(5) The State shall actively promote the integration of the peoples of Ghana and prohibit discrimination and prejudice on the grounds of place of origin, circumstances of birth, ethnic origin, gender or religion, creed or other beliefs.(6) Towards the achievement of the objectives stated in clause (5) of this article, the State shall take appropriate measures to – (a) foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional, ethnic and other loyalties; (c) provide adequate facilities for, and encourage, free mobility of people, goods and services throughout Ghana;” they explained.



They noted that for the safety and unity of the people of the Volta Region and Ghana, it would be wiser to avoid breaching the constitution in this regards and cited the recent tribal conflict between the people of Alavanyo and Nkonya on the boundaries of their lands as an example of what might happen.



“Therefore any step in contradicting the constitution to this effect is a clear disintegration process and the good people of Volta region will frown to it. If for nothing at all the continuous tribal clashes between the people of Alavanyo and Nkonya on the boundaries of their lands should serve as a yardstick for the looming threat to the security of the good people of the Volta Region and national security in general, should the concerns being raised be ignored.





PRESS RELEASE



By



VOLTA COALITION FOR RESEARCH AND ADVOCACY (VoCRA)



Formerly



CONCERNED VOLTA YOUTH (CVY)



14th November 2017



To



The Commission of Enquiry on Creation of New Regions



Cc:

All media Houses



The Flagstaff House



National House of Chiefs



Volta Regional House of Chiefs



Ministry of Regional Reorganizations and Development



An open letter to the Chairman of the commission of enquiry on the creation of new regions, Justice S.A Brobbey and to whom it may concern.



On behalf the Volta Coalition for Research and Advocacy (VOCRA),I wish to congratulate you on the honor granted you by the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Akuffo Addo to chair the commission of enquiry on the creation of new regions. We wish you all the best in your delivery and also pray you don’t become an icon of destruction but a role model to the present generation and generations yet unborn.



We are very much aware of the constitutional process the government is abiding by and wish to commend government for respecting the constitution of the state.



We however wish to draw your attention to the following which do not only undermine our sovereign rights as indigenes of the Volta Region of Ghana but also violate some sections of the 1992 constitution.



DIVIDING A REGION BASED ON TRIBALISM AND LANGUAGE DIFFERENCES IS BREACH OF THE A SERIOUS THREAT TO NATIONAL SECURITY.



Per our intelligence gathering we have been reliably cognized that base on the language differences, a group of people ably supported by some chiefs at the northern belt of the Volta Region are associating themselves with an explicit tribe because they trace their linage towards that direction, thereby pushing strongly for the motion to claim the land.



As government may be swayed away by the euphoria, we would like to draw your attention to a possible breach of Article 35 clause 5 of the 1992 constitution under the Directive Principle of State Policy which states:



“(5) The State shall actively promote the integration of the peoples of Ghana and prohibit discrimination and prejudice on the grounds of place of origin, circumstances of birth, ethnic origin, gender or religion, creed or other beliefs.



(6) Towards the achievement of the objectives stated in clause (5) of this article, the State shall take appropriate measures to –



(a) foster a spirit of loyalty to Ghana that overrides sectional, ethnic and other loyalties;



(c) provide adequate facilities for, and encourage, free mobility of people, goods and services throughout Ghana;”.



Thank you

Signed by

DESTINY AWLIMEY (Secretary)

0544235764

[email protected]



KOKU AMENYAGLO (convener)

0555757676

Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.