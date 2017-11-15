Witches Hold Delegates Confab

Related Stories YOU MAY believe it or not but that is what a renowned man of God, Apostle Anthony Sampson Asamoah, founder and leader of Apostolic Favour Cathedral has said; that between 15th to 21st December, 2017, witches and wizards across Africa including other evil spirits will hold their annual delegate conference at Goaso and Kenyasi No. 2 in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The man of God who spoke to DAILY GUIDE on phone after he made the declaration at one of the church’s outreach programmes said the venue for the conference which used to be Bechem-Nkwanta has been changed to Kenyasi No. 2 in the Asutifi South District and Goaso in the Asunafo North District of the Brong Ahafo Region.



Apostle Anthony Sampson Asamoah said such conferences come with its attendant effects such as various illnesses Hepatitis B, high blood pressure and lorry accidents leading to loss of lives. He said the headquarters of witches in Africa is at Tanzania and preparation towards the conferences is that a member country is suppose to provide 2,000 tankers of blood and saying any country that fails to provide it will have the conference held at his or her country. He said all countries have already contributed their quota except Ghana which is yet to provide the 2000 tankers of blood. ‘So far, the country has provided only 1,000 tankers of blood and if we don’t take care, the meeting will be held at Goaso and Kenyasi’.



‘I am making it public because I want all believers and Christians in the country to help me pray against it. According to him, the conference normally starts from 2am each midnight on the above dates so Christians should begin to fast and pray from 12 noon to help offset it and avoid bloodshed during the Christmas festivity.



Apostle Anthony Sampson Asamoah said as part of measures to stop the event, he and his church members are going to hold prayers against the conference and is therefore calling on all Ghanaians to join in the prayers to stop the deadly meeting. The man of God said since he established his church 12 years ago, God has been revealing the works of the devil to him and so is asking Ghanaians to begin to fast and pray each day of the conference and also read Ecclesiastics 10:8 as directed by God.