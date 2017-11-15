Self-Styled Lecturer Remanded For GH?79,550.00 Fraud

Related Stories A 34-year-old self-styled law lecturer, Michael Asante, was remanded by a Kumasi Circuit Court for allegedly duping some people of various sums of money, totalling GH?79,550.00.



He pleaded not guilty and the court ordered him to re-appear on November 17.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Asumadu Okyere-Darko told the court, presided over by Mr. John Ekow Mensah, that the accused collected monies under the pretext of securing the victims jobs and admission into nursing training colleges.



Prosecution said Asante held himself as a law lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), and took cash ranging between GH?1,000.00 and GH?15,000.00 from the unsuspecting victims, between 2013 and 2017.



ACP Okyere-Darko said Asante went into hiding and the victims did not hear from him until his arrest for a similar offence.



He mentioned the names of the victims as Kwabena Appiah, Elizabeth Kyeremaa, Felicia Narh, Priscilla Addai Bema, Monica Yeboah, Akua Konadu, Augustine Yeboah, Hayford Baffour Gyau and Leticia Donkor.



The rest are Sophia Osei Kuffour, Adwoa Agyeiwaah Owusu-Ansah, Akorsah Ebenezer, Mercy Offin, Doreen Ohene Appiah, Obed Sarkodie, Sarah Dufie, Hagar Appiah, Ama Agyeiwaa, Charlotte Nketia and Elizabeth Amponsah.



An application for bail made to the court by his counsel, Kwabena Obiri Yeboah, was declined.