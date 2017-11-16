Suitcase Of Sapphires And Other Gems Worth 1 Million Pounds Stolen From London Train

library image Related Stories The owner, a 35-year-old jewellery dealer, boarded a train to Birmingham on Nov. 8 but when the train arrived at Rugby in central England, he discovered that his suitcase of rubies, emeralds and sapphires was no longer on the luggage rack.



Police released a grainy image of a man who they said they would like to speak to.



“I would like to speak to the man in the CCTV images about this extremely high-value luggage theft,” Det. Sgt. Nick Thompson from British Transport Police said.



“The suitcase was a large black suitcase and contained more than 40 gems such as rubies, emeralds and sapphires.”



Source: Reuters Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.