Uproar In Catholic Church Story: Sunyani Diocesan Priests React

We the members of the Sunyani Catholic Diocesan Priests Association have read with distaste the story about the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani under the caption “Uproar in the Catholic Church” in the Monday, November 6, 2017 Edition of the New Crusading Guide, which unfortunately was not attributed to any reporter.



In the story it was reported that “Information reaching The New Crusading GUIDE indicates that there is an ongoing misunderstanding among some priests and the Bishop of Sunyani Diocese of the Catholic Church.” It is important to note that this is not true and it is very unfortunate that the article created a very bad impression that there is uproar in the Diocese of Sunyani. This is totally untrue and we wish to distance ourselves from what the perpetrator portrays in this story.



It is unjust for you to allow any person to implicate and tarnish the image of the priests of the Sunyani Catholic Diocese that we are at war with the Bishop whom we have a cordial working relationship and pray with him every month at our recollections. This reportage is unacceptable and despicable. We demand the immediate retraction of your story and immediate publication of this rejoinder.



A lot of good things are happening in the Catholic Diocese of Sunyani and anyone who cares to know will be very impressed to see the fruits of God’s goodness in the administration of Bishop Gyamfi since 2003. We expect your paper to share the abundance of God’s goodness to our Diocese with your large audience and not the spread of an unfounded uproar.