Australia: Sex Worker Who Slept With Over 10,000 Men...

A 39-year-old sex worker, Gwyneth Montenegro from Australia has put all her 12-year experience in a journal to educate women on what exactly their husbands expect of them in bed.



Gwyneth Montenegro said beauty, big boobs and others are completely useless to men if their wives cannot give them real satisfactory sex.



“A little-known secret in the punting world, is that there are quite a lot of men who will actively seek out escorts who are not the hottest of the hot women and go for someone who isn’t as classically beautiful, because they feel shy and sometimes a little inadequate themselves,” Gwyneth said.



She added that men turn to her for sex because they want to “feel masculine again”, and not for “hardcore kinky sex”



Gwyneth who slept with 10,091 men said she was able to record every single experience in a journal.



“I journalised it – it sort of started as a bit of a joke, I thought I’d write down my experiences to help me cope with it.



“It’s not something I set out to do but the cocaine and champagne high life is very addictive – then all of a sudden 12 years of your life is gone, just like that,” she said.



Ms. Montenegro revealed that about 90 percent of her clients were married men, and she thinks wives are blamable for their husbands' cheating on them.



“It’s simple – men do not cheat if they are getting all the sex they want in the marriage. “Just because men get married, they don’t turn off that part of them and if the woman does not put out for a long time, men can’t turn off their biological desire to have sex.



” As one of my clients put it ‘I love my wife so much I’m so in love with her but we don’t have sex, I only have sex three times a year and I’m a red-blooded man I can’t deal with that’.



“Men don’t cheat because they can, they cheat because they are satisfying their biological desire – this is not Pretty Woman – men don’t leave their wife for an escort,” Gwyneth Montenegro reveals.