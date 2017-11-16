Unemployed Graduates Applaud Job Creation Intervention

Related Stories Unemployed graduates and national service personnel in the Kumasi metropolis have applauded the government’s decision to create jobs for them as outlined in its 2018 budget.



They said the planned Nation’s Builders Corp Programme, targeted at employing 100,000 graduates was a right step.



Some of them, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) expressed delight at the announcement made to parliament by the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta.



They said they were convinced by the first 10 months performance of the government that it indeed meant serious business.



“There is every indication that Ghana is going work again”, elated Gloria Anima Yeboah, stated.



She encouraged everybody to stand solidly behind the government to implement its’ carefully thought-out policies.



Mr. Charles Macaros, a national service personnel, said he was confident that the government would keep faith with the young graduates.



He asked that the “right people” were put in charge the Nation builders Corp Programme for its smooth and successful implementation.



“This government, without doubt, has demonstrated that it has good plans to move this nation forward and it is important to give it strong support to succeed.”



He drew attention to the need to ensure that the job-creation intervention benefitted everybody – it should not be for only those aligned to the ruling party.



On electricity tariff reduction, Mr. John Blankson, an insurance underwriter, said it would go a long way to assist industries to grow – bring down the unit cost of production and boost profitability.



He said this would enable them to hire more people - graduates and other jobless young people.



Ms. Freda Adansi Pippim, a marketing officer, noted that incentives including tax relieves announced in the budget would help businesses to expand - create space for additional hands.



She added that the initiatives spelt out in the budget if implemented would help to address some of the challenges facing the people, especially the youth.



Ms. Pippim called for all Ghanaians to support the government to implement its budget proposals, to give the young people a better future and to make their lives meaningful not only to themselves but their family and the society.