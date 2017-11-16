Chief Justice Pledges To Make Courts Accessible To Pwds

Related Stories The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has assured Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) that all efforts are put in place under her leadership to ensure that all the courts in the country are accessible to them to access justice.



The Chief Justice gave the assurance when she paid a two-day working visit to the Upper East Region to assess the situation and condition of the Judiciary Service and to see how to improve upon the service.



She was responding to some staff of the Judiciary Service who shared their experiences on how they carried PWDs to climb stairs to access justice.



“It is part of my topmost priorities to ensure that all PWDs are able to observe proceedings in the courts and to access justice without any hindrance”, she stressed.



The Chief Justice acknowledged the difficulties the PWDs had to go through to access justice at the courts and promised to resolve the problem.



She said she would see to address gender imbalances in the Judiciary and appealed to parents to ensure that they give priority to their daughters’ education so as to help break the gender imbalances in all spheres of society.



She said women in the country could play critical roles in justice delivery just like the men when they were given the necessary education and encouragement.



The Judiciary Secretary, Justice Alex Opoku Acheampong, who was with the Chief Justice on the visit to the region, assured the workers that his outfit would facilitate to ensure that their demands including; the request for interpreters, rent allowances, identification cards and the repair of broken machines at the court rooms were met.