President of American Heart Association Suffers Heart Attack During Conference

Related Stories Dr. John Warner, the president of American Heart Association suffered a minor heart attack on Monday during the organization's scientific conference that held in Anaheim, California.



Warner who is the CEO of UT Southwestern University Hospitals in Dallas, was taken to a local hospital where doctors inserted a stent to open a clogged artery. He is recovering and doing well, according to the Heart Association.



Before the attack, the 52-year-old practicing cardiologist delivered a weekend speech where he talked about the effects of heart disease on his family. Both his father and his father's father had heart bypass surgery while in their 60s, he told the audience. He also lost his maternal grandfather and a great grandfather to heart disease.