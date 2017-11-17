Susu Man Fries Himself To Death

Related Stories A Business man at Juaso in the Ashanti region has committed suicide by intentionally setting himself ablaze and burning to his death.



The deceased was identified as William Oppong aka ‘Burger Aloss’.



Eye witnesses rushed him to the hospital in an attempt to save him but he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.



Burger Aloss, reportedly, had tried taking away his life by drinking a poisonous substance some weeks ago but he was saved on time.



But he finally managed to end his life by setting himself on fire to the utter shock of his family members and loved ones.



The lifeless body of the businessman had since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy, the paper was informed.



It is not yet certain the actual reason Burger Aloss took away his own life.



One Multipee, an eye witness, said Burger Aloss was an accomplished young man who gives loans to people in Konongo.



According to him, Burger Aloss has built a big house at Konongo, which he had rented out to several people alongside his loan business.



He said some few weeks ago Burger Aloss tried taking away his own life by drinking a poisonous chemical to the surprise of the people.



“He fell into a stream and started shouting after drinking the poisonous substance so he was helped by the people around to vomit the poison”.



Multipee noted that Burger Aloss was hospitalized for some time before he was released “and he finally succeeded ending his life with fire, this time around”.



According to him, Burger Aloss on Thursday poured petrol all over his body and lit a fire with matches, causing severe burns all over his body.



Multipee said people at the scene managed to douse the fire and rushed Burger Aloss to a hospital at Konongo for treatment.



He noted that Burger Aloss was later referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi, where he gave up the ghost.



