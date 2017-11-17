Develop Strong Taste For Cocoa Products – Cocobod CEO

Related Stories The Chief Executive of Cocobod, Mr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, has renewed the call to Ghanaians to consume more chocolate and other cocoa products because of the enormous health benefits.



Chocolate, he said, was good for the intellectual development of children, and added that regular drinking of brown cocoa powder with milk but without sugar had also proven to be effective in the management of diabetes and high blood pressure.



The other high point of drinking brown cocoa powder with milk was that it could help to smoothen the skin and reduce menstrual pains.



He was speaking at a meeting held with cocoa farmers at Bonsu after inspecting an irrigated cocoa farm on a research plot at the Bonsu Cocoa College.



Established just 18 months ago, it has started fruiting.



Mr. Aidoo was in the Eastern Region to inspect various projects being piloted in the area as part of the push by the government to raise cocoa production levels and returns.



These included irrigated and artificial pollinated farms.