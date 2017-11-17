Mother Of 3, Gets 5 Years For Stabbing Rival To Death

Related Stories The Sekondi High Court, presided over by Mr Justice Edward Amoako Asante, has sentenced a 31-year-old woman to five years’ imprisonment for killing her perceived rival.



Martha Amprofi, who was 26 at the time of the incident, was married to one Tony Afari also known as Ofosu with three children. Martha who pleaded not guilty to the charge of manslaughter was, however, found guilty after a full trial.



Senior State Attorney, Mr George Sackey, asked the court to impose a deterrent sentence on the accused to deter other like-minded people. Counsel for Martha, Mr Ericson Abaka, also pleaded for mitigation arguing that the accused was unknown to the law and had shown remorse.



After listening to both sides, Justice Asante imposed a five-year sentence on Martha.



Facts



According to the state Attorney, Martha became suspicious that her husband and the deceased were in an intimate relationship and regularly met at the residence of the deceased’s brother-in-law.



The prosecution said on April 23, 2012, at about 7pm, Martha trailed her husband. Mr Sackey said Martha attacked the deceased resulting in a fierce fight until they were separated and her husband took her home.



The prosecution said Martha then vowed to return and attack the deceased. True to her words, the prosecution said, Martha armed herself with a knife and went back to attack the deceased ignoring all efforts by her kinsmen to stop her.



In the process she stabbed the deceased in the abdomen with the knife. The prosecutor said the knife got stuck in the abdomen of the deceased and she was rushed to the Tartak Government Hospital but she did not survive.





