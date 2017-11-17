Sex For Motorbike Business Man In Trouble

library image Related Stories The insatiable desire of a Tamale-based businessman for sex has landed him in trouble.



Alhaji Prince Alhassan has now come face to face with the law for allegedly having sex with a 26-year-old unemployed woman in his office building opposite the Kaladan Park in Tamale.



He has been charged with unlawful assault and causing unlawful damage to property by the Northern Regional Domestic Violence Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service, and would be arraigned before the court soon.



Alhaji Alhassan, according to the police, promised to buy the victim (name withheld) who is also the complainant, a motorbike but after having sex with her he gave her GH¢100, resulting in a misunderstanding between the two.



In the process, Alhaji Alhassan is said to have pushed the complainant violently against the glass door of the office, damaging it in the process.



When the complainant tried to call for assistance, the accused snatched her mobile phone from her, resulting in a crack on the screen.



The victim later lodged a complaint with the police and she was issued with a medical form to attend hospital for examination and treatment.



The complainant returned with the medical form duly endorsed by a medical officer and Alhassan was arrested. He admitted the offence in his caution statement.



The Northern Regional Coordinator of the DOVVSU, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Emmanuel Holortu, said the docket on the case had been forwarded to the Attorney-General’s (A-G’s) office for prosecution.



The fact of the case is that the complainant is an unemployed woman living at Sakasaka, a suburb of Tamale while Alhaji Alhassan is a businessman and a friend to the complainant and resides at Vittin, also a suburb of Tamale.



On October 6, 2017 at about 9.30a.m., Alhassan, invited the complainant to meet him in his office by 1.30pm.



The complainant, however, found her way to the office of the accused at Kaladan park at about 3.30p.m. and found the accused alone in his office located on the top floor of a storey building,



While there, Alhassan allegedly made sexual overtures to the complainant who in turn, requested for a new motorbike in exchange for sex since what she was using belonged to her sister.



Alhassan agreed and assured the complainant he will do as she had requested.



Consequently, Alhassan and the complainant had sexual intercourse in the office. However, after the act, Alhassan only gave the complainant GH¢100. She, therefore, insisted on getting the motorbike promised her and refused to leave the office.



Based on that, the accused got angry and suggested that they go downstairs so he could get the complainant some money from his car but she refused.



This made Alhassan suspicious that she could blackmail and embarrass him.



Alhassan, therefore, resorted to using force to get the complainant out of his office and ended up damaging the glass door and her phone.