Housekeeper Jailed 13 Years For Defiling Neighbour’s Son

library image Related Stories A 39-year-old housekeeper was yesterday jailed 13 years with hard labour by the Accra Circuit Court for defiling the grandson of his master and a neighbour’s son.



Ebenezer Tawiah, who is said to be a gay and loves to prey on young boys, defiled his victims aged 11 and 14 on several occasions.



In the case of the son of his master’s neighbour, he is said to have had sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old boy on five occasions.



Tawiah pleaded guilty to two counts of defilement of a child under 16 years and was sentenced by the court, presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, on his own plea.



Housekeeper’s acts



The neighbour’s son is a friend of Tawiah’s master’s grandson and normally visits his friend to play.



During one of such visits, Tawiah saw the boy watching television in the living room and lured him to the bathroom in the boys’ quarters, where he had sexual intercourse with him through the anus.



According to the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Judith Asante, after the act, Tawiah threatened to beat the boy if he ever mentioned his ordeal to anybody.



Tawiah then repeated the act on four different occasions on the same premises.



On October 28, 2017, Chief Inspector Asante said, Tawiah’s master sent him to go and clean his wife’s uncompleted building with his driver.



The accused called the 11-year-old boy who was in the house to accompany him and the driver.



He then defiled the boy again in one of the rooms in that building.



“The boy, who could not endure the pain, screamed to the hearing of the driver who rushed to the scene and saw Tawiah in the act. The driver reported the incident to his master, who lodged a complaint with the police, leading to Tawiah’s arrest,’’ the prosecutor said.



During investigations, Chief Inspector Asante said, the grandson of Tawiah’s master also revealed that Tawiah had defiled him on several occasions.



Another case



Meanwhile, the court has also sentenced a 33-year-old security man to nine years’ imprisonment with hard labour for defiling an 11-year-old girl in a classroom.



Raymond Agbezuge was slapped with the jail term after he pleaded guilty to defiling a child under 16 years.



The victim, Chief Inspector Asante said, was rushed to hospital after an ailment, where she disclosed that Agbezuge lured her into the classroom and had sex with her.



The victim added that Agbezuge gave her GHp50 to buy biscuits after he had satisfied his libido.