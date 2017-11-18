Herbalist Sentenced 15 Years Over Defilement

Related Stories A herbalist arrested for defiling a minor at Dwease in the Asante-Akim Central Municipality has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment in hard labour by the Juaso Circuit Court.



Macarthy Amoako pleaded not guilty to the crime.



Police Detective Chief Inspector Birikorang Peasah told the court, presided over by Mr. Yusif Asibey, that the incident happened on October 31.



The girl and her younger brother had gone out in the evening to buy oranges when the convict, then, standing in front of his house near the lorry park gestured to them to come over, which they did.



He went on to introduce himself to them as a herbalist and asked the victim’s brother to pluck a leaf from nearby tree, which he turned into a GHC10.00 note in their presence.



He told the young boy to go home and leave behind his sister, something he initially refused to do, but was forced to exit the place after the convict threatened to make him go blind.



Amoako lured the victim into his room and forcibly had sex with her.



The girl went straight to tell the mother about her traumatic ordeal and a formal report was made to the police.