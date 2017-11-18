FLASHBACK: Owusu Bempah's 17 Prophecies For 2017

Related Stories Call him what you may; a soothsayer, a pastor, a politician on a pulpit, or a prophet of doom. Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder and leader of the Glorious Word Ministry International continues to dominate the headlines in Ghana, often for reasons other than right.



The pastor, who has courted controversy in Ghana for several years appears to have a trigger that sparks such discussions about him.



The 31st of December 2016 was one such day he decided to make use of that trigger.



As is now custom at his church, hundreds of Ghanaians showed up for a 'taste of what to expect' in 2017 and Rev Owusu Bempah was sure to stay the course of not disappointing.



However, some of his utterances on new year's eve seem to have gotten Ghanaians more worried than excited.



The controversial man of God is predicting the deaths of a former president, a former first lady as well as a 'great king' in Ghana.



He's also predicting a terrorist attack in the country, a coup d'etat as well as more clashes between Christians and Muslims in the country.



The prophecies, though intriguing to the several who hear them, have left many pondering what really a 2017 Ghana will look like. But Rev Owusu Bempah could not be bothered about how his prophecies are interpreted. His message is simple: Pray to avert them.



Prophecies



- Death of a former president



- Death of a former first lady



- Coup d'etat in Ghana



- Death of Nigeria's president



- Terrorist attack in Ghana



- Death of several young men and women



- Important personalities in parliament will die



- Many people will be kidnapped



- Innocent blood will be shed in a particular political party



- Increase in occult practices



- Americans will go for war



- More Muslim/Christian clashes this year



- A great king will die



- Another plane crash in Ghana



- Fire outbreaks in important offices in Ghana



- More celebrities(Actors, musicians and media practitioners) in Ghana to die



- NDC to stay in opposition for 16 years