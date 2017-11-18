How Social Media Reacted To The Death Of Asempa FM's KABA

Related Stories Reports about the demise of broadcast journalist and host of Asempa FM's 'Ekosi Sen' Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong widely KABA have been received by Ghanaians with heavy hearts.



KABA was reported dead early hours of Saturday 18th November, 2017 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; as a result of a rise in sugar level in his body.



After hearing news of his death, many Ghanaians who are in shock and dismay have taken to various social media platforms to share their grief and extend their heartfelt condolences to his wife and family.



KABA was noted for his many anti-corruption campaigns.



Brief Profile



He got married to radio presenter, Valentina Ofori Afriyie in 2016 at Santasi in Kumasi



He had his second cycle education at the Techiman Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region and completed in 1999.



He pursued Advanced Broadcast Journalism - Print and Broadcast at the Ghana Institute of Journalism and completed in the year 2005 and further enrolled on an Educational course at the University of Cape Coast and completed in 2007.



As a strong anti-corruption campaigner, he used his show to campaign against corruption.



He recently won the Radio Talk Show Host of the Year award at the 2017 RTP Awards.