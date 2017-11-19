Ghana Seeks To Host AU Space Centre

Related Stories The government had initiated moves for the African Union (AU) Space Centre to be sited in Ghana.



This was announced by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the 20th graduation ceremony of the All Nation University College (ANUC) at Koforidua on Saturday.



The University is the first University in Sub-Saharan Africa to design and build a ground space station that communicates with satellites that crosses the air space of West Africa.



The institution is also the first to design, build and launch the first satellite for Ghana.



The theme for the graduation ceremony was: “Celebrating Ghana’s lead in African’s space science research and development”.



The President said Ghana cannot develop without advancing in science, technology and mathematics hence government initiated educational reforms to help expand the science, technology and mathematical base of the country.



Nana Akufo-Addo said to boost research in the country, government has voted one per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country into the national research fund and promised to increase it to two per cent in the long term.



He congratulated the university for its efforts in space science and directed the Minister of Education to speed up the work on the granting of the Presidential Charter to the ANUC.



Nana Susubiribi Krobea Asante, Omanhene of Asante Asokore and the guest speaker, said his failing hope in the industrialization of Africa was rekindled with the launching of the first satellite of Ghana by the ANUC.



He said the second issue that rekindled his hope was the announcement by President Akufo-Addo when he was an opposition leader that when voted into office, he will launch the industrialization of the country and with this he won the elections.





