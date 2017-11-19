More Women Reporting Diabetes In Ho

Related Stories Mrs Gifty Nkansah, the Nurse in charge of the Ho Municipal Hospital Diabetic Centre, has expressed concern over the rise in the number of women reporting for diabetes at the Centre.



She said averagely, the Centre records 30 women to four men seeking healthcare services and described the situation as worrying.



Mrs Nkansah was addressing a symposium on diabetes for women in the Municipal area to raise awareness on the disease in celebration of the World Diabetes Day held on the 14th of November every year.



The symposium, which was preceded by health screening, was held under the theme: "Women and diabetes-Our right to a healthy future", and had support from the Ho Sentinel Lions Club and some pharmaceutical companies.



Mrs Nkansah said that Type Two diabetes was the commonest among women and called for support to stem the trend.



She said unhealthy lifestyles and poor diet accounted for many diabetic cases and advised women to be cautious, especially those with family histories.



Dr Peter Adatara, Healthcare Management, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), said because of the biological makeup of women, they were more prone to the disease and at high risk of developing complications such as heart diseases and blindness.



He advised diabetic patients to seek early and regular medical attention to reclaim their health.