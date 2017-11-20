Zimbabwe's Mugabe Agrees To Terms Of Resignation - CNN

Related Stories An official source with direct knowledge of negotiations says that Zimbabwe leader Robert Mugabe has agreed to the terms of his resignation and a letter has been drafted.



The source said generals had given into many of Mugabe's demands including full immunity for himself and his wife Grace, and also that he would keep his private properties.



The source added that the generals' aim with Sunday's televised address was to get Mugabe to declare the military's actions constitutional and that he accepted them.

The source said that for a resignation to take place, a letter must first be sent to the speaker of Parliament.



Zimbabweans begin a new week of uncertainty as the noon deadline for an ultimatum issued to leader Robert Mugabe to resign draws near. A defiant Mugabe stunned the nation he has ruled for 37 years Sunday when he refused to say in a nationally televised address if he was stepping down.



His party had given Mugabe, who has been under house arrest since the military seized power Wednesday, 24 hours to resign or be impeached, and thousands of Zimbabweans had taken to the streets Saturday calling for him to go.



But in a bizarre and rambling speech, Mugabe instead insisted he was going nowhere, and that he would see his political party Zanu-PF through its congress in a few weeks.

Zimbabweans who'd been glued to state television to watch the live speech came out into the streets afterward, some in shock.



Harare resident Tina Madzimure called the speech "an embarrassment really. He made a fool out of the generals." "This man will go to his grave with Zimbabwe in his hands," she told CNN.