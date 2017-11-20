NCCE Readies Public Sensitization On New Regions

Related Stories The National Commission on Civic Education (NCCE), says it is ready to carry out rigorous public education on the planned creation of additional regions.



Mr. Arthur Wilson, the acting Regional Director, said all that, it was waiting for was the report of the Commission of Enquiry, set up by the President.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi, he said they would make sure that the people became adequately informed to get them out to vote in the expected referendum to be held in the affected areas.



This would be done through the organization of community durbars, open forums, focus group discussions, stakeholder meetings and visits to educational institutions.



The NCCE would also collaborate with the media through radio and television programmes and the use of social media platforms to reach out to everybody.



Mr. Wilson added that the staff would also be doing what he termed the “leg work” - move from door-to-door, to help small groups including artisans and their apprentices to have better understanding of the rationale behind the creation of the new regions.



He said to be able to effectively perform the task the NCCE would need education materials and other logistics.



He called for strong support from corporate bodies and individuals by way of provision of the needed logistics.



He complained about inadequate staff and said that was making things difficult for the Commission and appealed to the government to lift the freeze on employment to enable it to replace retired and deceased workers.