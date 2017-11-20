The 18-Yr-Old Student Killed By Girlfriend - PHOTO

Related Stories An 18-year-old second-year female student of Methodist Senior High School (SHS) in Sekondi, Western Region, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing a male student of Takoradi Technical Institute (TTI) formerly Takoradi Polytechnic last Friday.



The suspect, Monica Dery, is reported to be the girlfriend of the deceased, Emmanuel Asante, 19.



According to sources, the incident took place after a purported misunderstanding between the two lovebirds, which resulted in a fight.



“We gathered that the boy was Monica’s lover and an altercation ensued when he confronted her. But we can’t tell what brought about the misunderstanding,” a source told Daily Guide.



The source continued, “So in the process, the suspect purportedly got incensed, took a knife from her sister’s shop and purportedly stabbed Emmanuel Asante at the back with it.”



Some onlookers intervened and rushed the TTI student to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi for treatment but died later at the health facility.



The mortal remains of Asante has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue while the suspect is in police grip.



ASP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku, Western Regional Police Public Relations Officer, told DAILY GUIDE that on Friday, November 18, 2017, Monica Dery, a second year Home Economics student, was arrested for alleged murder. She said that the suspect was in a relationship with Emmanuel Asante, a student of Takoradi Technical Institute.



She mentioned that on that fateful day at Fijai, near Sekondi, there was a misunderstanding between the two which resulted in a brawl.



She indicated that after the two were separated, Monica picked Asante’s footwear to her sister’s store and the victim later followed up to collect them. According to the PRO, Asante was alleged to have slapped Monica and she in turn picked a knife in front of the store and stabbed him at the back close to the ribs.





