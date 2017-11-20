‘KABA Was Unbiased – Bawumia

Related Stories It is still difficult to come to terms with the death of Asempa FM’s Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong (KABA), Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.



“This is a very sad day”, Dr Bawumia said when he paid a visit to the Multimedia Group on Monday, 20 November to pay the condolences of the government to the management and staff of the media group over the “very shocking news” of KABA’s death, which occurred on Saturday, 18 November.



“He was one of the best journalists that we have in this country,” Dr Bawumia said, adding that: “He plied his trade with such professionalism and with such unbiasedness and such neutrality.”



“Across the political divide, he’s very well respected,” Dr Bawumia said, adding: “So, it’s with deep deep shock and sadness that I come here on behalf of the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, and on my own behalf and on behalf of government to come here to wish the Multimedia Group, the management, staff and family and friends our deepest condolences on the passing away of KABA.”



“We’re all still in shock and we pray to the almighty that his soul rests in peace till we meet again.”