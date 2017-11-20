Related Stories A 29-year-old man from England has reportedly lost vision in one of his eyes after having an orgasm during a vigorous sex encounter the previous night.



According to menshealth.com, the man did not experience any problem instantly, but he woke up the next morning with a blurred vision and decided to visit the hospital for attention.



He was honest enough to admit to the doctors that he had a "vigorous sexual intercourse" the previous night.



Doctors reportedly assumed that the man held his breath and strained his abdominal muscles, ostensibly to prevent him from ejaculating, which resulted in pressure buildup and burst a blood vessel.



However, doctors published a case study in the BMJ notes which suggest that the man’s condition resolved naturally and he regained his sight over time.