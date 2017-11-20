KABA´S Days At Techiman Senior High School [PHOTO]

Related Stories It turned out to be a bad start to the weekend for Ghanaians when the sudden death of Asempa FM’s Political Morning Show Host ‘Eko Sii Sen’, Kwadwo Asare-Baffour Acheampong was announced on Saturday morning.



News of the demise of the ace broadcaster came as a shock to many Ghanaians including colleagues and public figures who could not hide their heart break on various social media platforms.



Although details of the cause of his death remains unclear, it was reported that KABA, as he was affectionately called, died as a result of an increase in his sugar level.



KABA has been described by many as talented, including General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia who said on Asempa Fm few minutes after his death that the late broadcaster had a unique way of making his guests reveal "hidden truths" to his audience.



As well-wishers and sympathisers continue to send in their tributes, here is a photo of KABA in his days at the Techiman Senior High School in the Brong Ahafo Region where he completed in 1999.