Talensi Chiefs Ready For Mining Companies

Related Stories The paramount chief of the Talensi Traditional Area in the Upper East Region, Tong-Rana, Kugbilsong Nanlebegtang, has appealed to the government to consider lifting the ban on large scale mining in the area.



He and his people claim to be ready to accommodate large scale mining companies that acquire genuine licence from the government and abide by the rules.



The Talensi Traditional Area is one of the areas in the region that are known for gold deposits and the engagement of many youth in various mining activities, instead of schooling.



The area is also counted among mining communities in the country where illegal mining has caused serious devastation of lands and polluted water bodies.



Counting the devastation caused to some communities through the activities of illegal miners, the chief of Baare, who spoke on behalf of the paramount chief of the Talensi Traditional Area, said if the government issued licence to large scale mining companies to operate, it would create sustainable employment for the youth.



This appeal was made at a meeting between members of the Talensi Traditional Council and the Deputy Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Paul Essien, at Tongo.



The deputy minister was in the district as part of a two-day tour of areas where illegal mining has caused serious devastation to lands and polluted water bodies in the Upper East Region.



The Talensi District Chief Executive, Christopher Boabil, recounted the loss of lives and the destruction of water bodies in the district as well as the high school drop-out rate, due to the existence of many illegal mining groups.



The deputy minister for chieftaincy and religious affairs reiterated his call on the chiefs to take active part in the fight against galamsey.