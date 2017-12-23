Chief Cautions Gbetsile Residents To Regularize Their Lands

Related Stories Residents of Gbetsile near Michel camp in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region, have been advised to regularize their land lease agreements with the Gbetsile Stool Lands Secretariat or have themselves to blame.



The advice was given at a news conference by the Divisional Chief of Gbetsile, Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, who warned that his outfit will be forced to take legal action against recalcitrant persons.



“It has come to the attention of the Gbetsile Stool that several people have occupied pieces or parcels of Gbetsile Stool lands without legitimate cause. The Gbetsile Stool therefore entreats all residents of Gbetsile who have built on parcels or portions of Gbetsile Stool lands, but do not have documents from the Stool, to report to the Gbetsile Stool immediately for regularization of their interest in the lands.”



“It must be noted that, any person or group of persons who fail to comply, would have themselves to blame when the Stool institutes a Court action against them, and there is an order for demolition of their buildings,” the Chief said at the press conference.



Dealing with land guards



On activities of land guards, the chief called on the police to intervene to bring peace to the area.



“We call on the police and the National Security to come to our aid and intensify their security patrols around the community in order to protect lives and property, and to also prosecute persons who are found culpable,” he added.



Nii Teye Kojo Amanquah Sune I, Divisional Chief of Gbetsile, also rejected claims that he is not the rightful claimant of the Stool.



According to Nii Sune I, he has been gazetted as the Divisional Chief of the area, adding that he together with the Mankrolo, Nii Teye Kojo I, have all been accepted by the National House of Chiefs.



“Nii Teye Kojo Amankwah Sune I, the Divisional Chief of Gbetsile and Nii Teye Kojo I, Gbetsile Mankralo, were duly nominated, elected, confined, installed and outdoored by the legitimate king makers and Elders of Gbetsile with the consultation of the Elders of Kpone. Their installation and outdooring ceremony was held on 26th June, 2015 at Gbetseli, and they later swore the oath of allegiance to the Kpone Paramount Chief which signifies their approval and acceptance into the Kpone Traditional state.”



“As constitution demands, the Chief and the Mankralo have respectively gone through the due process to be approved and accepted by the National House of Chiefs, and their names have been entered into the National Register of Chief, and thereby gazetted as the Divisional Chief of Gbetsile and Sub- chief (Mankralo) of Gbetsile respectively,” he added.