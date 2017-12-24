Minister Commends Soldiers For Commitment To Duty

Related Stories Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister has commended personnel of the Air Force Base Tamale for their commitment to duty and readiness to serve in any part of the country.



He said such dedication to duty was required of all for the development of the country urging personnel of the Air Force Base Tamale to continue to remain dedicated to their duties to serve the interest of the country.



Mr Saeed gave the commendation when he participated in the 2017 end-of-year West African Security Services Association (WASSA) in Tamale organised by the Air Force Base Tamale for personnel of the Unit, family and friends to make merry and take stock of the year’s activities.



He assured that government would continue to play its part to ensure the welfare of the Military in the country.



Group Captain Frank Hanson, Commander of the Air Force Base Tamale described 2017 as a positive year for the Unit assuring of the continued readiness of personnel of the Unit to protect the country.



Meanwhile, the Air Force Base Tamale in collaboration with Air Wives Organisation has secured a Dorothy Jerron-Quarshie Foundation Scholarship Scheme to motivate pupils and teachers of Barwah Barracks Junior High School in Tamale.



During the WASSA, the maiden award of the scholarship, which began in the 2017/2018 academic year, was presented to Ms Adam Latifa Maltiti, who is now a student of the Northern Business Senior High School in Tamale to support her studies.



At the WASSA, representatives of Apsonic Motors presented the first Aviation Mobile Utility Vehicle to the Air Force Base Tamale to aid its operations.