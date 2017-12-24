GJA Condemns Assault On Journalists By NPP ‘Macho Men’

Related Stories The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has condemned the attacks on some Journalists from GhanaWeb, TV3 and Citi FM by some Macho men of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) at the party’s headquarters in Accra.



In a statement issued on Sunday, December 24, 2017, the umbrella organisation representing Ghanaian Journalists says that under no circumstance in Ghana’s democratic dispensation must a body, whether individual or corporate ignore the rule of law and employ brute to seek redress to a problem.



“The attack by the NPP security personnel was an attack on human dignity, which is guaranteed under Article 15(1) of the 1992 constitution as inviolable”.



The statement further called on the leadership of the ruling party to bring the culprits to book to demonstrate its abhorrence of such dastardly act.



Below is the full statement: