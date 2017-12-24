Registered Nurses And Midwives Association Extends Best Wishes To Ghanaians

Related Stories The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association has extended its best wishes and goodwill to Ghanaians on the Christmas and New Year festivities and asked for God’s continuous guidance and protection to all the citizenry.



In a statement signed by Dr Kwaku Asante-Krobea, the President of Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives’ Association, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, the President expressed appreciation to God for His bounteous care and steadfast love that enabled it to render services and obligations to the public.



“We promise the people of Ghana that we will endeavour to uphold the commitment promised in our code of conduct and career oaths, and we promise to serve you better in the years ahead,” it said.



The statement said the association constituted the largest health professional workforce in the country with about 65 percent and gave the assurance that it would offer the best of healthcare to its clients.



“The year 2017 has been dreary and tight-rope walk for Nurses and Midwives as we practised our profession with limited resources and grappling with the challenge of healthcare with fewer hands amidst a frustrating nurse/patient ratio of 1:22,” it said.



It urged the Government to address major health issues facing the country, especially the programme on health-related sustainable development goals (SDGs).



The statement said in spite of the limited staff and logistics; it has remained resolute in rendering services to the public and appealed to the Government to implement the action plan on its conditions of service so that members of the association would render the best of services to clients.



“We admit, however, that there have been many shortfalls in our care giving and some of our interactions with the general public and clients have been unprofessional.



“We have been at the receiving end of insults and sharp criticisms. We take that in good faith and resolve to continue to uphold our commitment to offer our best contribution to address major health concerns for positive outcomes in 2018, and we pledge to serve better and renew our commitment”.



It advised the public to adhere to sound medical and health practices and avoids patronising charlatan drug peddlers and unapproved medicines.



It advised all motorists to adhere to sound driving rules and regulations in order to avoid road accidents and save lives in this festive occasion.



“The leadership of the Association sincerely apologises on behalf of our members for any shortfalls in our care delivery and unprofessional attitude demonstrated towards the public in the year 2017,” it said.