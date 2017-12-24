Armed Robbers Attack SDA All-Night Service

Related Stories The congregants of Adoato-Adumanu church of the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) in Kumasi were on Sunday dawn attacked by armed robbers during an All-night Service.



The church held an all-night service from Saturday, December 23 to Sunday, December 24, 2017 and the service was coordinated by three Pastors for a congregation of over 100.



However, during the church service, at about 3.00am on Sunday, two unidentified young men invaded the church premises and subjected those therein to robbery attack.



The robbers managed to make away with the victims' personal possessions, mostly, cash, mobile phones, tablets and laptops.



They also injured some, including a medical doctor who is also an elder of the church.



Meanwhile, the leadership of the church has lodged a formal complaint at the Suntreso/Sofoline Police Station for investigations.



Similarly, the Mid-Central Ghana Conference of SDA has issued a statement to condemn the robbery attack and wished the victims well, particularly those who sustained bruises from the robbers.



Below is the statement:



Mid-Central Ghana Conference of SDA condemns robbery attack on Adoato-Adumanu SDA in Kumasi



IT is with much sympathy that the Mid-Central Ghana Conference (MICG) of the Northern Ghana Union Mission (NOGH) of SDA, wishes to sooth the sorrows and heal the wounds of all victims of robbery attack that has transpired at the Adoato-Adumanu SDA Church in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



This menace is codemned in a measure that it is only when there is sanitised security that the Church as one of the agencies of socialisation, could operate to change lives in society.



The church held an all-night service from Saturday December 23 to Sunday, December 24, 2017 and the service was co-ordinated by three Pastors for a congregation of over 100.



Around 3.00am on Sunday, two unidentified young men invaded the church house and subjected those therein to robbery attack.



They managed to rob them at gun point and made away with the victims' personal possessions, mostly, cash, mobile phones, tablets and laptops.



They also left some victims with bruises during the attack. A formal complaint has been lodged at the Suntreso/Sofoline Police Station for investigations.



MICG has learnt that similar attack was meted out on Ahinsan SDA Church in the South Ghana Ghana Conference (SCGC) of SDA on Friday, December 15, 2017 and robbery attacks on churches are fast gaining notoriety.



The MICG expresses its deepest sympathises with the Adoato-Adumanu church for this ugly and distasteful deveopment, consoling victims to build their hope and solace in the Lord. The Scripture says in all things - good or bad, sweet or bitter, positive or negative - we need to give thanks to the Lord.



The MICG believes in the biblical accolade that "Vengeance is mine, says the Lord" and prays that the Lord replinishes all victims with the personal belongings lost to the attack in double or triple portions.



However, the MICG would take turns to implore the Police to launch thorough investigations into the attack, if possible, the penetrators be made to face the full rigours of the law.



It is also worthwhile to use this opportunity to advise all other churches, not only SDA churches but other Christian denominations that will be organising popular 31st night services to be wary of robbery attacks.



Thank you.



Pastor Alexander Marfoh



(Communication/Religious Liberty/Public Affairs Director, MICG) SIGNED 0202029093