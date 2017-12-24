Fire Guts Storey Building At Akwatialine

Related Stories A storey building at "Alidu and Dauda", a popular area within the Akwatialine suburb of Kumasi has been consumed by wildfires resulting in the destruction of properties valued at thousands of Ghana Cedis.



It took three fire tenders from various fire stations within the metropolis to stop the raging fire from spreading to adjoining properties.



However, efforts of the firemen were not enough to save the two-storey house located close to some wooden structures.



Eyewitnesses claimed that the fire possibly started from a nearby television mechanic's workshop at about 1 pm Saturday.



The eyewitnesses noted that concerned members of the neighbourhood and passers-by tried their best to put out the inferno before inviting the fire service to help.



However, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Commander of the Fire Service, ACFO Gadiel Ebonyi, told reporters that the distress calls were received a bit too late and that when the personnel arrived at the scene, their pre-occupation was to prevent the fire from spreading to structures within the immediate environs, an objective which was eventually achieved.



Meanwhile, the Ghana National Fire Service is to launch a full scale investigation to establish the real cause of the fire outbreak. No casualty was recorded.