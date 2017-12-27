Deadly Shooting: Ghanaian Shot Dead On Christmas Day In Chicago

Related Stories A Ghanaian was shot dead in the Chatham neighbourhood on the south side of Chicago on Christmas Day, Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office have confirmed.



Albert Adu Aboagye was shot seven times in the chest and head in front of his house around 12:20 am when he was returning from work.



According to the Chicago police, two men walked up and opened fire killing him on the spot. No one has been arrested so far.



The shocking news has hit the Ghanaian community in and around Chicago like a tornado, especially members of the SDA Church where he was an active member.



According to some church members and friends who stormed his house on 81st/Wabash in Chicago on hearing the news, the Ghanaian community has lost a very generous man.