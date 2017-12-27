Dr. Bawumia Offers Himself As Patron Of Leprosy Society

Related Stories The Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has availed himself to be made the patron of the leprosy society in Ghana, promising to work assiduously to ensure that their voices are heard and concerns addressed.



He pointed out that the all-inclusive society being built by the Akufo-Addo-led administration is keen on making every Ghanaian count in his government, which persons cured or suffering from leprosy won’t be left out.



The Vice President’s patron declaration was made on Monday after he donated various items including hundred bags of rice, two hundred cartons of soft drinks, a cow and Ghc10, 000.00 to the Weija Leprosarium in Accra.



Dr. Bawumia made a clarion call to families not to abandon relatives at the leprosarium, insisting there is no problem associating with them especially the cured lepers.



“There is no problem with touching them, feeling them or hugging them, they are cured lepers, there should be no stigma attached to them,” he stressed.



The Vice President regretted the situation where family members neglect their relatives at the leprosarium and only seem to care when they are dead.



He noted that government would not renege on its support to the leprosy society to enhance their welfare, but called for a concerted efforts from all.



He therefore reiterated calls on the general public to show love to lepers.



It is for this and other reasons why Dr. Bawumia declared: “Government will provide the continued care… I’ll offer myself today as patron of the Leprosy society. We have to make sure they are well looked after.”



Dr. Bawumia was hopeful the donation would put smiles on the faces of those at the Weija Leprosarium, and assured that government would continue to do its part even beyond this festive season to make them happy and feel part of the larger society.



Rev. Father Campbell, who is the Manager of the Weija Leprosarium was grateful to government for the gesture and assured that the items will be used for the purpose for which they were donated.



