Related Stories Benjamin Yaw Otchere-Ankrah believes that since all civil means of tackling sanitation problems have failed over the years, the potentially effective method to deal with the situation would be to place soldiers at all parts of the country to slap anyone who litters the surroundings.



If persuasion fails force must be applied. This is what a lecturer at the Central University, Benjamin Yaw Otchere-Ankrah sought to advocate when he suggested that government initiates what he referred to as “one-drop one-slap policy” to address sanitation related issues in the country.



According to the lecturer, since all civil means of tackling sanitation problems have failed over the years, the potentially effective method to deal with the situation would be to place soldiers at all parts of the country to slap anyone who litters the surroundings.



Mr. Otchere-Ankrah attributed the failure of successive governments to deal with sanitation problems in the country to recalcitrance of Ghanaians, saying the corporal punishment would deter people from being reckless.



Speaking on Accra-based Adom FM, Mr. Otchere-Ankrah however urged the government to ensure garbage bins are situated at vantage points to prevent people from throwing refuse about recklessly.