Headmaster Impregnates 16-year-old Student?

Related Stories The Assistant Headmaster of St Francis Senior High Technical at Akim Oda in the Eastern region is reported to have impregnated a 16-year student of the school.



The assistance headmaster, Mr Vincent Otoo, has been lusting after the teenager since her appearance in the school thus luring her into a secret relationship.



The victim whose name is only given as Abigail is seven months pregnant after being in secret relationship with Mr Otoo since a year now.



It is also established that the suspect together with some teachers was trying to cover the issue to make the student give birth at home instead of the hospital.



The news which is being rumoured in the school, according to a close source indicated that a tutor in the school who doubles as Elder, Mr Obenu, led a delegation to the pregnant student family’s house to settle the matter at home.



It is confirmed that the parent who rejected the headmaster's request, sent them away from their house.



The Senior House Master of the school, Mr Theodore, who confirmed the alleged pregnancy of the 16-year-old student, stated that investigations were still ongoing to come out with the true husband of the victim’s pregnancy.



Meanwhile, some of the students who shared their views on the issue indicated categorically that, they wouldn’t be surprised if the situation was true.



According to them, Abigail was not the first victim, as Mr Otoo had been luring a lot of the “girls into sex, all in the name of money and good grades.”