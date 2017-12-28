Three Die After Running Motorbike Into Stationary Truck

Related Stories Two young men and a lady died instantly Tuesday night at Adjakaa near Enchi in the Western Region when the motorbike on which they were riding ran into a stationary mini truck loaded with bags of cocoa.



Stephen Kofi Martey 32, the rider, with his two pillions - Solomon Ngyan Ndaah, 19 and the lady identified only as Daavi, 28, all residents of Desuano died on the spot when the speeding unregistered Apsonic motorbike ran into the truck that had been parked on the shoulder of the road after running short of fuel.



The police have arrested David Boateng, 34, the driver of the Hyundai Mighty truck with registration number GS 1330-11 and the inscription, "who knows tomorrow" to assist in investigations.



Supt. Kofi Erzuah, Enchi District Police Commander told Graphic Online that the truck, which was carting dried cocoa beans from Mortoso towards Adjakaa, ran out of fuel upon reaching the outskirts of Adjakaa.



The police said the driver who reported himself after the accident, had parked off the road but without warning signals while he tried to get help from his employers.



The impact of the crash sent parts of the motorbike into splinters.