Three Persons Perish At Ajakaa Near Enchi On Boxing Day

Three persons were confirmed dead on December 26, Boxing Day, when an unregistered Apsonic motorbike transporting them ram into a Hyundai Mighty vehicle loaded with seventy bags of dried cocoa beans.



The deceased made up of a female and two males died on the spot and have been identified as Daavi, 28, and Solomon Addo, 18, both unemployed and Stephen Mantey, a 32 year-old taxi driver.



The incident happened at Ajakaa, a suburb of Enchi, in the Aowin district.



Superintendent of Police Raymond Kofi Erzuah, District Police Commander of Enchi, disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



He said at about 19.10 hours on December 26, the suspect driver, David Boateng, 34, who hails from New Ayakese, near Enchi was driving a Hyundai Mighty vehicle with registration number GS-1330-11 belonging to a cocoa buying company from Mortso towards Ajakaa.



He said on reaching the outskirt of Ajakaa, Boateng alleged the vehicle run out of fuel and therefore he pulled up and parked offside of his lane.



Superintendent Erzuah said the unregistered motor bike which was being ridden by Mantey with Addo and Daavi behind him run into the suspect’s vehicle whilst they were returning from Enchi to Desugano in the same district.



He said all the victims died instantly and the bodies have been deposited at the Enchi Government Hospital for autopsy.



He said the motor bike and Hyundai Mighty vehicle involved in the accident have been impounded and were at the Enchi Police Station.



According to the District Police Commander, the suspect driver has been held in police custody and would be released on police inquiry bail after 48 hours.



He explained that Boateng would be charged for careless and inconsiderate driving, negligently causing harm and failing to give space as much as possible for other vehicles to pass.



Superintendent Erzuah added that a duplicate docket would be forwarded to the Attorney General’s office in Sekondi for study and advice before Boateng would be put before court.