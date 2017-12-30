Peasant Farmers Caution Consumers Against GMO Foods During Yuletide

Related Stories The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has advised Ghanaians to develop the taste for locally produced products, especially local poultry and desist from consuming imported carcasses, especially red meat and chicken parts.



A statement issued by Mr Abdul- Rahman Mohammed, National President and Board Chair of PFAG, said the Association was alarmed by the influx of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO) products into the Ghanaian market, irrespective of the negative implications to health and the environment.

It said GMOs were dangerous to health and were leading causes of carcinogenic diseases, threat to environment sustainability and a threat to ownership of seeds by local farmers.



“The PFAG has observed with dismay the recent dumping of GM products in Ghana and attributed this to rejection by consumers in USA, Brazil, Argentina, Canada and South Africa where they originate,” it added.



It said consumption of more Ghanaian food contribute to economic growth, promote general health and especially reduce the risk of carcinogenic cases.



It said the PFAG maintains that GMOs should be resisted at all costs in Ghana.



The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana (PFAG) is the apex Farmer-Based Non-Governmental Organization in Ghana with the mandate to advocate for pro poor agriculture and trade policies and other issues that affects the livelihoods of small holder farmers.