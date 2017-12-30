Suspected ‘Wee’ Barons Arrested By Police

Related Stories The police has arrested three persons, including a female at Abenabo near Suhum in the Eastern Region for allegedly having in their possession 11 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana.



The suspects are David Tetteh, 43; Bortey Samuel, 22, and their female counterpart, Akpeteyo Tetteh, 30.



The suspects were busted at their hideout while packaging the substance meant for transportation to Accra.



The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the incident said the suspects were arrested on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at about 10pm.



He said the night patrol team of the Suhum District Police Command acting upon a tip-off stormed the room where the suspects were packaging the dried leaves meant to be transported to Accra for sale.



He said the police working closely with an informant laid surveillance on the activities of the suspects, which led to their eventual arrest.



ASP Tetteh said when the police stormed their room and conducted a search, it discovered 11 sacks, containing the suspected dried leaves which the suspects had parceled into mini sacks.



“The suspects who were in the house were arrested and they led Police to search the rooms in the house and in one of the rooms, the eleven mini bags containing the dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp were found and same collected,” he said.



The said three suspects are currently in Suhum Police cells while the exhibits have been retained at the Police station to assist in investigation.